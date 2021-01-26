Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 2 of 9]

    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Anderson 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210126-N-MW275-1041
    YAKIMA, Wa. (Jan. 26, 2021) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Rear Adm. Dennis Velez administers the Oath of Enlistment to Master Chief Navy Counselor Elissa Cook, chief recruiter of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, before the grand opening ceremony of Navy Recruiting Station Yakima. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NRC
    Navy
    Washington
    Pacific Northwest
    Recruiting
    Yakima

