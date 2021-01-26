210126-N-MW275-1041
YAKIMA, Wa. (Jan. 26, 2021) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Rear Adm. Dennis Velez administers the Oath of Enlistment to Master Chief Navy Counselor Elissa Cook, chief recruiter of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, before the grand opening ceremony of Navy Recruiting Station Yakima. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson/Released)
NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
