YAKIMA, Wa. (Jan. 26, 2021) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Rear Adm. Dennis Velez gives a speech during the grand opening ceremony for Naval Recruiting Station Yakima. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson/Released)
|01.26.2021
|01.29.2021 15:54
|YAKIMA, WA, US
NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
