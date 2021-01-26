210126-N-MW275-1062
YAKIMA, Wa. (Jan. 26, 2021) Members of Navy Recruiting Command use ceremonial scissors to perform a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the Naval Recruiting Station Yakima grand opening. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson/Released)
01.26.2021
01.29.2021
|6501394
210126-N-MW275-1062
|1064x708
|144.41 KB
YAKIMA, WA, US
|0
|0
NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
