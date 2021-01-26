Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Anderson 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210126-N-MW275-1062
    YAKIMA, Wa. (Jan. 26, 2021) Members of Navy Recruiting Command use ceremonial scissors to perform a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the Naval Recruiting Station Yakima grand opening. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 15:54
    Photo ID: 6501394
    VIRIN: 210126-N-MW275-1062
    Resolution: 1064x708
    Size: 144.41 KB
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NRC
    Navy
    Washington
    Pacific Northwest
    Recruiting
    Yakima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT