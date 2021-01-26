NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson

YAKIMA, Wa. (Jan. 26, 2021) -- Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest (NTAG PACNORWEST) held an a grand opening ceremony for their newest location, Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Yakima, Jan. 26.

Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, and National Chief Recruiter, Master Chief Navy Counselor Heather Charara, alongside the mayor of Yakima, Patricia Byers, marked the facility opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event marked the first opening of an NRS in the city of Yakima in more than six years.

Cmdr. Dan Washington, commander of NTAG PACNORWEST, says he believes the opening of NRS Yakima will have a positive impact on the community.

“It’s great to be out here, re-establishing a presence where we can create some really awesome opportunities for the youth of this community,” said Washington. “There’s going to be a lot of opportunities and a lot of people getting started on some really exciting careers just by walking through the doors here. I couldn’t be any more proud of the NTAG Pacific Northwest Team.”

The opening of NRS Yakima is already having a positive impact on some Future Sailors who are now able to attend their Delayed Entry Program (DEP) meetings closer to home. Before the opening of NRS Yakima, some prospective Sailors would have to travel upwards to 3 hours for their meetings. Now their travel time has been cut down to minutes rather than hours.

“It means a lot, not only for me, but for other Future Sailors,” said Gorge Englishdoty, a future Sailor in DEP. “It’s so much more convenient for all of us. I think it’s great seeing Yakima and the Kittitas county area show more support for the services.”

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 15:54 Story ID: 387957 Location: YAKIMA, WA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, by PO3 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.