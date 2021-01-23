379th AEW Command Chief tours EOD

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Capaldi, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, triggers a controlled explosion while visiting the explosive ordnance disposal flight at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 23, 2021. EOD Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron train with live explosives to ensure they are prepared for real-world applications of their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

