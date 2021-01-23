379th AEW Command Chief tours EOD

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Capaldi, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, experiences walking in an EOD-10 bomb suit while visiting with explosive ordnance disposal personnel at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 23, 2021. The 80 pound protective suit is one of many tools 379th EOD Airmen use to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats to personnel, equipment and infrastructure at Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

