    379th AEW Command Chief tours EOD [Image 5 of 8]

    379th AEW Command Chief tours EOD

    QATAR

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Capaldi, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, pauses for a selfie during a visit with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordinance disposal flight at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 23, 2021. The visit provided Capaldi an opportunity to engage with 379th EOD Airmen, and see first-hand how their mission contributes to the safety and security of personnel deployed to Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    This work, 379th AEW Command Chief tours EOD [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

