379th AEW Command Chief tours EOD

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Capaldi, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, presses a remote detonator during a visit with explosive ordnance disposal personnel at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 23, 2021. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordnance disposal flight has designed training scenarios like controlled remote detonations to prepare for real-world explosive ordnance clearance – ensuring safety of the base populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

