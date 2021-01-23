379th AEW Command Chief tours EOD

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Capaldi, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, visits members of the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordnance disposal flight at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 23, 2021. Since first appointed as command chief in mid-December, Capaldi has been visiting squadrons and groups around the base to familiarize herself with the many roles unit Airmen perform each day, and how their efforts contribute to the mission of the 379th AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

