U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Capaldi, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, tries on an EOD-10 bomb suit while visiting with explosive ordnance disposal personnel at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 23, 2021. The visit provided Capaldi an opportunity to engage with 379th EOD Airmen, and see first-hand how their mission contributes to the safety and security of personnel deployed to Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 07:47 Photo ID: 6496377 VIRIN: 210123-F-RV963-1016 Resolution: 4258x2900 Size: 4.63 MB Location: QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th AEW Command Chief tours EOD [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.