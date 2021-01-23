379th AEW Command Chief tours EOD

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Capaldi, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, poses for a group photo during a visit with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordnance disposal flight at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 23, 2021. The visit provided Capaldi an opportunity to engage with 379th EOD Airmen, and see first-hand how their mission contributes to the safety and security of personnel deployed to Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

