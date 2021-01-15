COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB

Captain Peri Fouss, 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron medical director of pediatrics and immunizations, holds up a sign after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Fouss shared that she chose to get the vaccine to protect her patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021
Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US