Captain Peri Fouss, 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron medical director of pediatrics and immunizations, holds up a sign after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Fouss shared that she chose to get the vaccine to protect her patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:10
|Photo ID:
|6495783
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-JN771-1184
|Resolution:
|2488x1661
|Size:
|642.95 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT