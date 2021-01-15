Airmen from the 4th Medical Group gather in the gym to discuss the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccination at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. The team worked together to process, answer questions, vaccinate and monitor individuals through the process of receiving their vaccination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:10
|Photo ID:
|6495780
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-JN771-1075
|Resolution:
|5606x3504
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
