Tech Sgt. Johnmarth Perez, 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron medical support services flight chief (right), and Staff Sgt. Samantha Cartwright, 4th HOS immunizations technician (left), remove vials of COVID-19 vaccines from a freezer onto a carrier for transport at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 14, 2021. This vaccine must be stored at a specific temperature until it is ready for use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 14:10 Photo ID: 6495777 VIRIN: 210115-F-JN771-1024 Resolution: 4874x3254 Size: 1.52 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.