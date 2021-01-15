Tech Sgt. Johnmarth Perez, 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron medical support services flight chief (right), and Staff Sgt. Samantha Cartwright, 4th HOS immunizations technician (left), remove vials of COVID-19 vaccines from a freezer onto a carrier for transport at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 14, 2021. This vaccine must be stored at a specific temperature until it is ready for use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:10
|Photo ID:
|6495777
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-JN771-1024
|Resolution:
|4874x3254
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
