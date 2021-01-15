Staff Sgt. Maria Monzi, 4th Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician (left), places a red cross around the arm of Staff Sgt. Candice Stafford, 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron medical technician, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Monzi and Stafford participated in immunizing Airmen and civilians with the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 14:10 Photo ID: 6495779 VIRIN: 210115-F-JN771-1070 Resolution: 4040x2697 Size: 1.22 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.