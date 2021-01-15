COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB

Staff Sgt. Maria Monzi, 4th Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician (left), places a red cross around the arm of Staff Sgt. Candice Stafford, 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron medical technician, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Monzi and Stafford participated in immunizing Airmen and civilians with the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
