Staff Sgt. Candice Stafford, 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron medical technician, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to an Airman at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. The vaccine is voluntary and distributed in a phased approach in accordance with Department of Defense distribution plans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
