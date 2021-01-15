Senior Airman IraHopkins, 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron medical technician (right), injects Lt. Col. Jonathan Davis, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron primary care physician (left), with the COVID-19 vaccine at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Davis was the first Airman on base to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:10
|Photo ID:
|6495781
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-JN771-1143
|Resolution:
|3330x2223
|Size:
|1009.27 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT