COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB

Senior Airman IraHopkins, 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron medical technician (right), injects Lt. Col. Jonathan Davis, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron primary care physician (left), with the COVID-19 vaccine at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Davis was the first Airman on base to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021
Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US