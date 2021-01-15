Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman IraHopkins, 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron medical technician (right), injects Lt. Col. Jonathan Davis, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron primary care physician (left), with the COVID-19 vaccine at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Davis was the first Airman on base to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

