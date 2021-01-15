Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB

    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Capt. Adam Golos, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron pharmacist (right), and Capt. Erin Schwartz, 336th Fighter Squadron weapons system officer(left), prepare COVID-19 vaccination supplies at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Inoculations for the 4th Fighter Wing will be given in a tiered approach; the first-tier recipients include healthcare workers and first responders such as law enforcement and firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    Medical

    Immunization

    4TH Fighter Wing

    SJAFB

    COVID-19

    Covid-19 Vaccine

