COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB

Capt. Adam Golos, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron pharmacist (right), and Capt. Erin Schwartz, 336th Fighter Squadron weapons system officer(left), prepare COVID-19 vaccination supplies at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Inoculations for the 4th Fighter Wing will be given in a tiered approach; the first-tier recipients include healthcare workers and first responders such as law enforcement and firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

