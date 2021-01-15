Capt. Adam Golos, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron pharmacist (right), and Capt. Erin Schwartz, 336th Fighter Squadron weapons system officer(left), prepare COVID-19 vaccination supplies at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Inoculations for the 4th Fighter Wing will be given in a tiered approach; the first-tier recipients include healthcare workers and first responders such as law enforcement and firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:10
|Photo ID:
|6495778
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-JN771-1054
|Resolution:
|4232x2825
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SJAFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
