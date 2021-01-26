The military working dog teams have recently moved into a new facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. The facility has been fitted with “dog homes,” which allows the MWDs to have their own den-like space where they can rest and relax after shift work and training. The new facility has a total of 4,300 square feet, which improves the quality of life for approximately 14 Airmen, and 10 K-9 MWDs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 07:37
|Photo ID:
|6495396
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-ZX177-1400
|Resolution:
|7960x5307
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Military working dog teams dominate in new facility [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
