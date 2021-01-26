Military working dog teams dominate in new facility

The military working dog teams have recently moved into a new facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. The facility has been fitted with “dog homes,” which allows the MWDs to have their own den-like space where they can rest and relax after shift work and training. The new facility has a total of 4,300 square feet, which improves the quality of life for approximately 14 Airmen, and 10 K-9 MWDs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

