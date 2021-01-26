Military working dog teams dominate in new facility

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Cantrell, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler and his K-9 counterpart, Clinton, train in the new kennel facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. MWDs are tasked with searching vehicles entering the base for illegal contraband. Cantrell explains how the location of the new facility will improve their ability to respond to incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

