U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Cantrell, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler left, his K-9 counterpart, Clinton, center, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shane Massie, 31st SFS MWD trainer, right, walk in the center isle of the new MWD kennels at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. The developemnt of the new kennels began in 2005. The facility improves the amount of living and workspace for both the Airman and MWDs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 07:36 Photo ID: 6495392 VIRIN: 210126-F-ZX177-1002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.26 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military working dog teams dominate in new facility [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.