Military working dog teams dominate in new facility  

Recently, the military working dog teams from the 31st Security Forces Squadron have transitioned into a new facility where they can dominate their mission.



“It’s a huge step up from the last facility, explained Cantrell. “Our entire staff is excited and proud to have the newest kennels in U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.



“Our MWD teams are a critical force multiplier to the capabilities of the [31st SFS],” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Cantrell, 31st SFS military working dog handler. “They defeat threats inside and outside the installation boundary.”



The development of a new facility for the MWD began in 2005.



“The previous kennel facility was never meant to be permanent kennels,” said Cantrell.



Cantrell explains how the new kennel facility dramatically improved the amount of living and workspace for both the Airman and MWDs assigned to the section.



MWDs have an important mission at Aviano. They are tasked with searching vehicles entering the base for illegal contraband and they also patrol the base and respond to emergencies.



Having a new facility with new features provide MWD teams the ability to better protect Aviano Air Base.



“The location of the new facility will greatly improve our ability to respond to,” said Cantrell.



The facility also has much more space for the MWD teams.



Cantrell explains that the previous facility had about 1,300 square feet, while the new kennel facility “boasts roughly 4,300 square feet.”



Not only did the MWDs gain more space but they also gained their “own homes.”



“They are enjoying their new homes,” said Cantrell. “These facilities have been fitted with ‘dog houses’ which allows the MWDs to have their own ‘den-like’ space to rest and relax after shift work and training.”

