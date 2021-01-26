Clinton, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, runs to return a toy to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Cantrell, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. Handlers practice basic obedience with their dogs often, as a part of the dog's foundation training. The handler’s duty is to provide daily care and grooming for their assigned MWD and ensure their general wellbeing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 07:36 Photo ID: 6495391 VIRIN: 210126-F-ZX177-1327 Resolution: 6148x4098 Size: 2.76 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military working dog teams dominate in new facility [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.