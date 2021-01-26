Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military working dog teams dominate in new facility [Image 1 of 7]

    Military working dog teams dominate in new facility

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Clinton, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, runs to return a toy to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Cantrell, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. Handlers practice basic obedience with their dogs often, as a part of the dog's foundation training. The handler’s duty is to provide daily care and grooming for their assigned MWD and ensure their general wellbeing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 07:36
    Photo ID: 6495391
    VIRIN: 210126-F-ZX177-1327
    Resolution: 6148x4098
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dog teams dominate in new facility [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    MWD
    USAF
    mission
    31SFS

