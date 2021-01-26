Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military working dog teams dominate in new facility [Image 3 of 7]

    Military working dog teams dominate in new facility

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Cantrell, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler and his K-9 counterpart, Clinton, walk around the new kennel facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. The new facility has a total of 4,300 square feet, which improves the quality of life for approximately 14 Airmen, and 10 K-9 MWDs. Cantrell explains each Airmen is excited and proud of the new facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 07:37
    Photo ID: 6495393
    VIRIN: 210126-F-ZX177-1389
    Resolution: 7680x5120
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dog teams dominate in new facility [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USAFE
    MWD
    USAF
    mission
    31SFS

