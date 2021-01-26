Military working dog teams dominate in new facility

Clinton, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, name tag is placed in front of his new kennel at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. The facility has been fitted with “dog homes,” which allows the MWDs to have their own den-like space where they can rest and relax after shift work and training. The new facility has a total of 4,300 square feet, which improves the quality of life for approximately 14 Airmen, and 10 K-9 MWD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

