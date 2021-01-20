569th USFPS: Practice like you play

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Gresham, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron operations officer, fires an M4 carbine at Breitenwald Landstuhl Range, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021. Gresham used real bullets in the 569th’s first live-fire training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

