U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul Benedict, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron logistics and mobility noncommissioned officer in charge, aims at a target at Breitenwald Landstuhl Range, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021. The targets were 300 meters away and recorded each bullet they were hit with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 04:51 Photo ID: 6495329 VIRIN: 210120-F-BH697-1093 Resolution: 6956x4746 Size: 12.61 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 569th USFPS: Practice like you play [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.