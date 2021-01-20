U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul Benedict, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron logistics and mobility noncommissioned officer in charge, aims at a target at Breitenwald Landstuhl Range, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021. The targets were 300 meters away and recorded each bullet they were hit with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 04:51
|Photo ID:
|6495329
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-BH697-1093
|Resolution:
|6956x4746
|Size:
|12.61 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 569th USFPS: Practice like you play [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
569th USFPS: Practice like you play
