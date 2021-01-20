Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569th USFPS: Practice like you play [Image 6 of 7]

    569th USFPS: Practice like you play

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul Benedict, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron logistics and mobility noncommissioned officer in charge, aims at a target at Breitenwald Landstuhl Range, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021. The targets were 300 meters away and recorded each bullet they were hit with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 04:51
    Photo ID: 6495329
    VIRIN: 210120-F-BH697-1093
    Resolution: 6956x4746
    Size: 12.61 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    This work, 569th USFPS: Practice like you play [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS

    live fire
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    exercise
    training
    569th USFPS

