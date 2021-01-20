Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569th USFPS: Practice like you play [Image 5 of 7]

    569th USFPS: Practice like you play

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Domenico Fabrizio, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron installation entry controller, sits with boxes of ammunition at Breitenwald Landstuhl Range, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021. The live rounds were used in the first live-fire sustainment training for the 569th USFPS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 04:51
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    live fire
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    exercise
    training
    569th USFPS

