569th USFPS: Practice like you play

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany –



The 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron performed their first live-fire exercise at Breitenwald Landstuhl Range, Jan. 20, 2021.



In the past, they used blank rounds or participated in simulators known as Milo Range Training Systems, but leadership for the 569th USFPS felt it was time for a change.



“Recently, my commander wanted to give the unit more realistic training, which means more trigger time,” said Master Sgt. Nakoma Pratt, 569th USFPS training section chief. “We took out one of our simulator options and incorporated the 300 meter [shooting] range.”



The live ammunition training is designed to build the unit’s proficiency and muscle memory. It gives them a sense of how their bodies may react in different scenarios downrange.



“We can always play a video game and see how to take down a threat, but you don’t know how you react or what mechanics you’re lacking until you use an actual weapon,” Pratt said.



Using live ammo provides a more realistic experience from shooting blank rounds, and it allows personnel to witness bullets hitting their intended targets.



“With the blanks, you can hear the (weapon fire) and feel the trigger pull, but you don’t know if you actually landed the round on target,” Pratt explained. “(Live rounds) actually give them a sight picture.”



The training started with a small workout for the team to elevate their heart rates. This simulated the stress they may experience during real-world situations.



“We have them do pre-physical training to get their heart rates pumping, so they know their mechanics and when they should or should not pull the trigger while neutralizing a threat,” Pratt said.



The live-fire training initiative will provide over 400 defenders the opportunity for additional live-fire (training) and promoting weapon utilization, efficiency and familiarization.



The effort directly contributes to the development of more ready, lethal defenders to execute dangerous missions downrange and defend U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s “Global Gateway,” as well as the Air Force’s most prominent air power projection platform.

