U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron walk to their next target range at Breitenwald Landstuhl Range, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021. The shooting range has three distances to fire from: 300 meters, 75 meters and 25 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 04:51 Photo ID: 6495326 VIRIN: 210120-F-BH697-1167 Resolution: 6813x4349 Size: 10.6 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 569th USFPS: Practice like you play [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.