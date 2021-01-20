Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569th USFPS: Practice like you play [Image 4 of 7]

    569th USFPS: Practice like you play

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Alicea, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron training instructor, right, briefs a 569th unit at Breitenwald Landstuhl Range, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021. Alicea made sure Airmen knew safety procedures and training expectations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

    TAGS

    live fire
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    exercise
    training
    569th USFPS

