569th USFPS: Practice like you play

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron perform unit exercises at Breitenwald Landstuhl Range, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021. Pre-training workouts elevate the Airmens’ heart rates and test their ability to handle weapons in stressful situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

