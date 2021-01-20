U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron perform unit exercises at Breitenwald Landstuhl Range, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021. Pre-training workouts elevate the Airmens’ heart rates and test their ability to handle weapons in stressful situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 04:51
|Photo ID:
|6495325
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-BH697-1043
|Resolution:
|6797x4833
|Size:
|16.36 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 569th USFPS: Practice like you play [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
569th USFPS: Practice like you play
LEAVE A COMMENT