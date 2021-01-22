Aircrew from the 494th Fighter Squadron land after an Integrated Combat Turn training sortie at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2020. ICTs can be used to support Agile Combat Employment operations and other rapid deployment capabilities to expedite sortie generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 04:08 Photo ID: 6495304 VIRIN: 210122-F-PW483-0564 Resolution: 6983x4237 Size: 13.82 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 8 Downloads: 23 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.