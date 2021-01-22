48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Sanchez, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, disconnects the hose after hot pit refueling during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2021. Hot Pits reduce the ground time between sorties by refueling active aircraft, enabling max training in a shorter time frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

