    48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training [Image 9 of 12]

    48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captain Andrew Schloemer, 494th Fighter Squadron F-15E pilot, gives a thumbs up before taxiing to the runway after an Integrated Combat Turn at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2021. ICT training maximizes operational flexibility in managing resources and a rapid means of generating mission capable aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 04:08
    Photo ID: 6495301
    VIRIN: 210122-F-PW483-0446
    Resolution: 4386x2833
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 22

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

