U.S. Air Force Captain Andrew Schloemer, 494th Fighter Squadron F-15E pilot, gives a thumbs up before taxiing to the runway after an Integrated Combat Turn at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2021. ICT training maximizes operational flexibility in managing resources and a rapid means of generating mission capable aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 04:08
|Photo ID:
|6495301
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-PW483-0446
|Resolution:
|4386x2833
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|22
This work, 48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
