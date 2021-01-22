U.S. Air Force Captain Andrew Schloemer, 494th Fighter Squadron F-15E pilot, gives a thumbs up before taxiing to the runway after an Integrated Combat Turn at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2021. ICT training maximizes operational flexibility in managing resources and a rapid means of generating mission capable aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 04:08 Photo ID: 6495301 VIRIN: 210122-F-PW483-0446 Resolution: 4386x2833 Size: 5.95 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 22 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.