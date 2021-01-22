Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training [Image 3 of 12]

    48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Omar Zakes, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, loads munitions onto a bomb lift during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2021. ICTs can be conducted during exercises, daily flying operations and real-world contingencies to enhance aircraft availability during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 04:08
    Photo ID: 6495295
    VIRIN: 210122-F-PW483-0239
    Resolution: 2880x2001
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    USAFE

    USAF

    48th Fighter Wing

    Agile Combat Employment

