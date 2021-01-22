48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Omar Zakes, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, loads munitions onto a bomb lift during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2021. ICTs can be conducted during exercises, daily flying operations and real-world contingencies to enhance aircraft availability during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

