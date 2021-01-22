U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Omar Zakes, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, loads munitions onto a bomb lift during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2021. ICTs can be conducted during exercises, daily flying operations and real-world contingencies to enhance aircraft availability during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 04:08
|Photo ID:
|6495295
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-PW483-0239
|Resolution:
|2880x2001
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|22
This work, 48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
