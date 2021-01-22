48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training

U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron taxi down the flightline during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2021. ICTs can be conducted during exercises, daily flying operations and real-world contingencies to enhance aircraft availability during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

