48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training

48th Fighter Wing Airmen and aircrew participated in an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2021. During an ICT, Airmen on the ground work together to refuel and rearm aircraft as quickly as possible between sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

