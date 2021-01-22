48th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron set up equipment during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 22, 2021.ICTs increase F-15E combat sortie rates by conducting simultaneous ground servicing operations, such as hot pit refueling and munitions loading, reducing aircraft ground time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

