    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs [Image 3 of 6]

    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    New COVID-19 policy signs are installed at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structures unit fabricated the signs to reinforce the base’s policy to combat the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 01:57
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    386 ECES
    structures
    COVID-19

