Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sander Kaalverink, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, watches Staff Sgt. Eduardo Rivas and Senior Airman Charles Carradine, 386th ECES structures unit journeymen, install a sign at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated the signs to reinforce the base’s policy to combat the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 01:57
|Photo ID:
|6495260
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-RF516-1012
|Resolution:
|4316x2952
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
