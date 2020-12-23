Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structures unit fabricated new COVID-19 policy signs at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated the signs to reinforce the base’s guidelines to combat the spread of the virus.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 02:44
|Story ID:
|387598
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs, by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT