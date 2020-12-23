Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs

    KUWAIT

    12.23.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structures unit fabricated new COVID-19 policy signs at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated the signs to reinforce the base’s guidelines to combat the spread of the virus.

    Civil Engineer
    386 AEW
    CE
    COVID-19

