Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structures unit fabricated new COVID-19 policy signs at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated the signs to reinforce the base’s guidelines to combat the spread of the virus.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2020 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 Location: KW This work, Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs, by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS