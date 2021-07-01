U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Sander Kaalverink and Charles Carradine, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeymen, install a new COVID-19 policy sign at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated the signs to reinforce the base’s policy to combat the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 01:58 Photo ID: 6495258 VIRIN: 210107-F-PV484-773 Resolution: 3383x2458 Size: 2.88 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.