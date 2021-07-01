U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Sander Kaalverink and Charles Carradine, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeymen, install a new COVID-19 policy sign at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated the signs to reinforce the base’s policy to combat the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 01:58
|Photo ID:
|6495258
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-PV484-773
|Resolution:
|3383x2458
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT