U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sander Kaalverink and Staff Sgt. Eduardo Rivas, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeymen, install a sign at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated the signs to reinforce the base’s policy to combat the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 01:57
|Photo ID:
|6495262
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-RF516-1030
|Resolution:
|5183x3691
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
