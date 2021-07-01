Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs

    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sander Kaalverink and Staff Sgt. Eduardo Rivas, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeymen, install a sign at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated the signs to reinforce the base’s policy to combat the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

    This work, Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs, by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

