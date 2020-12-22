Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sander Kaalverink, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, saws a frame at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated new COVID-19 policy signs to reinforce the base’s guidelines to combat the spread of the virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

Date Taken: 12.22.2020
Date Posted: 01.26.2021
Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US