U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sander Kaalverink, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, saws a frame at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated new COVID-19 policy signs to reinforce the base’s guidelines to combat the spread of the virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 02:43
|Photo ID:
|6495253
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-RF516-1042
|Resolution:
|3552x2594
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
