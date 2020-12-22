U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sander Kaalverink, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, measures a frame at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated new COVID-19 policy signs to reinforce the base’s guidelines to combat the spread of the virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 02:44
|Photo ID:
|6495254
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-RF516-1161
|Resolution:
|4945x3387
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
LEAVE A COMMENT