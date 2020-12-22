Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs [Image 2 of 10]

    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sander Kaalverink, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, measures a frame at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2020. Structures unit Airmen fabricated new COVID-19 policy signs to reinforce the base’s guidelines to combat the spread of the virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 02:44
    Photo ID: 6495254
    VIRIN: 201223-F-RF516-1161
    Resolution: 4945x3387
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs
    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Structures Airmen fabricate, install new COVID-19 signs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    386 ECES
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT