JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference

Master Sgt Chris Gapetz, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management superintendent speaks about the purpose of the chemical biological radiological nuclear reconnassaince vehicles to Col. Yasutaka Matsubara, Japan Ground-Defense Force's Central Nuclear Biological Chemical Weapon Defense Unit commander, Jan. 20, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The JGSDF leadership visited Yokota for a CBRN interoperability conference to showcase the 374th Airlift Wing's procedures. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6494064
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-EU398-0118
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.44 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
