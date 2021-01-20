Master Sgt Chris Gapetz, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management superintendent speaks about the purpose of the chemical biological radiological nuclear reconnassaince vehicles to Col. Yasutaka Matsubara, Japan Ground-Defense Force's Central Nuclear Biological Chemical Weapon Defense Unit commander, Jan. 20, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The JGSDF leadership visited Yokota for a CBRN interoperability conference to showcase the 374th Airlift Wing's procedures. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 19:57 Photo ID: 6494064 VIRIN: 210120-F-EU398-0118 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 17.44 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.