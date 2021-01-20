JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference

Maj. Stephan Berg, 374th Medical Group Medical Decontamination team chief presents the proper protective gear used for patient decontamination to Col. Yasutaka Matsubara, Japan Ground-Defense Force's Central Nuclear Biological Chemical Weapon Defense Unit commander during an interoperability conference with the JGSDF at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. Sharing knowledge helps to strengthen relationships with our partner nations. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Miquel Jordan)
|01.20.2021
|01.24.2021 19:58
|6494063
|210120-F-EU398-0170
|5070x3621
|10.38 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|2
|0
