JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference

Col. Yasutaka Matsubara, left, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Central Nuclear Biological Chemistry, Weapon Defense Unit commander and Warrant Officer Yujin Takasaki, JGSDF CNBC WDU Command Sergeant Major listen as presenters brief chemical, biological radiological nuclear safety procedures, Jan. 20, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Following the briefing, JGSDF leadership were taken outside to view the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron's emergency management CBRN reconnaissance vehicle. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 19:58 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP