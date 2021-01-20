Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 2 of 6]

    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Yasutaka Matsubara, left, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Central Nuclear Biological Chemistry, Weapon Defense Unit commander and Warrant Officer Yujin Takasaki, JGSDF CNBC WDU Command Sergeant Major listen as presenters brief chemical, biological radiological nuclear safety procedures, Jan. 20, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Following the briefing, JGSDF leadership were taken outside to view the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron's emergency management CBRN reconnaissance vehicle. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 19:58
    Photo ID: 6494060
    VIRIN: 210120-F-EU398-0032
    Resolution: 5186x3704
    Size: 13.23 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference
    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference
    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference
    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference
    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference
    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    CBRNE
    Yokota Air Base
    Bio-environmental
    JGSDF
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT