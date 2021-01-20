Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 1 of 6]

    JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Zachary Paskovitch, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron NCO in charge of emergency management plans and operations, explains the purpose of chemical biological radiological nuclear reconnaissance vehicle to Col. Yasutaka Matsubara, Japan Ground-Defense Force's Central Nuclear Biological Chemical Weapon Defense Unit commander during an CBRN interoperability conference, Jan. 20, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The demonstration also included a CBRN medical emergency response from the 374th Medical Group. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 19:58
    Photo ID: 6494059
    VIRIN: 210120-F-EU398-0081
    Resolution: 5178x3699
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Yokota Air Base
    Bio-environmental
    JGSDF
    USAF
    JASDF

