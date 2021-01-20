JGSDF/JASDF/374th AW CBRN Interoperability Conference

Tech. Sgt. Zachary Paskovitch, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron NCO in charge of emergency management plans and operations, explains the purpose of chemical biological radiological nuclear reconnaissance vehicle to Col. Yasutaka Matsubara, Japan Ground-Defense Force's Central Nuclear Biological Chemical Weapon Defense Unit commander during an CBRN interoperability conference, Jan. 20, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The demonstration also included a CBRN medical emergency response from the 374th Medical Group. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

